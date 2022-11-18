Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We recognize that the Tom Selleck drama was on a brief break this past week, but is it back in action now?

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and share what is some good news this afternoon: You will see the Reagans again in just a matter of hours! Tonight’s storyline “On Dangerous Ground” is going to be the final one for the month of November, and you better believe that the writers are going to make the most of it. This episode will bring you the return of Will Hochman as Joe Hill, plus some brotherly conflict between Danny and Jamie over (surprise) a case and the secrets that Jamie is forced to keep. We know already that it’s going to be quite an adjustment for a lot of the Reagans in regards to Jamie’s new position. He’s been used to being a little more open and the present situation just does not allow him the opportunity for that.

To get a few more bits and pieces of news now, go ahead and check out the Blue Bloods season 13 episode 6 synopsis:

“On Dangerous Ground” – Danny and Jamie clash over a gang-related shooting after Jamie oversteps as part of his new position and Danny empathizes too closely with a victim. Also, Erin and Anthony search for answers when a lawyer in their office jeopardizes a case involving Erin’s nephew, Joe Hill (Will Hochman); and Frank grows concerned when he’s not invited to speak at a policing forum, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Nov. 18 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The Frank storyline here should be mostly fascinating when it comes to answering one key question: Is he losing the support of the rank and file? This is a question that he’s wondered to himself before, and he probably will again even after this episode. Being the commissioner is not an easy job, especially when there are so many different people to think about.

