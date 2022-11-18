The White Lotus season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Tanya’s big invite

This weekend you are going to see The White Lotus season 2 episode 4 arrive on HBO; so what is there to say in advance?

For starters, “In the Sandbox” will touch at least on some things we’ve seen from this show in the past — namely, Tanya getting drawn in to the world of random people. She’s going to spend some time with a man named Quentin in this episode; will this cause her to forget all about her problems with Greg? Or, is it more likely to cause problems of its own? We tend to think that both of these things could be possible; what we know is that once Tanya gets brought in to someone else’s world, she becomes laser-focused to the point where it borders on obsession.

To get a few more details now on some of the other stories, go ahead and check out the full The White Lotus season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:

When Tanya receives an impromptu invite from dashing ex-pat Quentin, Portia finds herself spending the day with his beguiling nephew, Jack. After returning from her trip with Daphne, a relieved Harper is blindsided by a piece of evidence from Ethan’s night out. Meanwhile, a suddenly guilt-ridden Lucia tries to keep Mia on a righteous path.

The situation with Harper and Ethan is one of the ones we’re most fascinated by, largely because it feels like Daphne and Cameron are corrupting them. While Harper and Ethan both willingly decided to go along with at least some of the suggestions brought up in episode 3, they were also pressured — so much of this trip is about pressure! These are two people who only recently became wealthy and because of that, they are thrown into this world that does not feel like their own. There are these struggles to conform that in the end, are either going to draw them further apart or bring them closer together. We may not know for some time.

