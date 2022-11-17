Magnum PI season 5: One part of the streaming solution

We know that there have been a ton of questions out there when it comes to Magnum PI season 5 leading up to its premiere on NBC.

For the sake of this article article, though, we want to put our focus in particular on a long-simmering question when it comes to the show’s streaming future. What in the world is going on here? For a good while after CBS’ cancellation, there were some recent episodes over on Paramount+. Those have since vanished, and one of the crummy things right now is that there is no dedicated streaming service out there for viewers to catch up on old episodes. That’s not ideal when it comes to recruiting new fans; we already know that some diehard ones are going to be coming down the road.

Is there a chance that a solution is coming at some point pretty soon? Here’s what we know for sure — per NBC, season 5 episodes will be coming next-day to Peacock. That tends to make us optimistic that at some point, older seasons will, as well. There is no guarantee of that, but it makes the most sense for the whole library to end up there. For starters, NBC has partial ownership of the show, so why wouldn’t they want to use their own service to help promote it? We just hope that there’s a way to get some past seasons on there prior to February 19, when new episodes kick off.

We’ve said this before, and we’ll say it a million more times if we have to: Streaming is going to be the way that this show gets either an extension to season 6 or a season 7 down the road. There are fewer and fewer people watching live TV, and there is no denying that the Sunday-night timeslot for this show will be super-competitive. Our feeling, as of right now, is that it’s going to be up against the likes of American Idol, Fox animation, East New York, The Last of Us on HBO, Your Honor on Showtime, and some others that aren’t even known as of yet.

Of course, we’ll have some other information on the future of Magnum PI, especially when it comes to streaming, the moment we have it.

