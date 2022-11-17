Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Preparing for the end?

For those who are not aware at present, this is an especially emotional week within the Ted Lasso world. Per most indications (including star and executive producer Jason Sudeikis), production could be done over the next couple of days. The marathon that is season 3 first started all the way back in March, and this period has been extended multiple times due to supposed rewriters, production challenges, and a number of other factors.

Of course, we absolutely thought that season 3 would be completed eventually, but it hasn’t been an altogether easy road. The next couple of days certainly won’t be easy for much of the cast and crew, who have to be thinking as though this is the end of the series. No one has suggested that a season 4 will happen at any point along the way. It almost certainly could down the road, but we are at least anticipating that after season 3, everyone involved is going to be away for a rather long stretch of time.

So as we prepare for the end of filming and/or any emotional moments that are shared online, we also prepare for the next phase of the promotional process over on Apple TV+. Ted Lasso has not been quiet as a brand over the past few months. We’ve seen a video-game tie-in, a version of Bantr appear on Bumble, and even good-luck messages to the U.S. Men’s National Team ahead of the World Cup. (Read more about that over here.) All of this is great, but none of it actually answers the question as to when the series is coming back.

If we had to wager, we would say that we’re going to get some other updates in the reasonably near future. The World Cup would be a golden opportunity given the natural connection to soccer; if not then, it just makes sense with filming done to start setting the stage.

As for whether the streamer will announce if season 3 is the final one anytime soon, we doubt that. Our feeling is that they’ll hold out hope for more as long as they possibly can.

