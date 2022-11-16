Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Case for a World Cup reveal

Just like with so many of you, we’re doing our best to be hopeful that a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date could be coming out soon. The show could be done filming in the UK this week, and we’ve said for a while that a date may not be announced until cameras are done rolling. Given the delays that we’ve seen this show incur already, it makes a certain degree of sense that they would not want to rush anything along here.

Now that we’ve said that, it does feel like there could be a golden opportunity as early as this weekend, thanks in part to the beginning of the World Cup. Given that soccer is at the focal point of this series, we can easily imagine all sorts of promotional tie-ins. We’ve already seen some of them already thanks to billboards that have surfaced all over the country! (There’s a sentimental meaning behind it, and you can read more over here.) If there was ever a venue to use for cross-promotion, the event in Qatar is most likely it.

If there are reasons why Apple TV+ will not use the World Cup as a launching pad for season 3, they go a little something like this.

1. The new season may still be too far away – Remember that for now, it does not appear as though we’re going to be seeing season 3 until late winter or spring. If that changes, we’ll be thrilled to report more about it.

2. The World Cup has its fair share of controversy – In particular, the allegations surrounding its host country this year have raised a good many questions. There have long been questions around the tournament for an array of reasons, but this time around said questions are more at the forefront than ever.

We’d still keep our eyes peeled throughout the cup for at least some sort of premiere date reveal, despite the potential issues at play. For Apple, there really isn’t another venue for the rest of the year that makes as much sense.

