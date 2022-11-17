American Horror Story season 12 theme: What could it be?

Even though the season 11 finale of American Horror Story is still super-fresh, why wait to start discussing season 12?

In particular, we think there is a particularly important subject to dive into here when it comes to what lies ahead — what direction is this show going to go? More so than ever, it does feel like this franchise is at an interesting fork in the road.

For really the first time ever, American Horror Story completely eschewed what it’s done in the past for NYC, opting for a story about real-life horror told with some of the supernatural flourishes that we’ve seen over the years. While we had ghosts and metaphors and death cards, it was all about the AIDS epidemic at its core. Ryan Murphy has, as of late, dabbled more in true-crime and adapting things that really happened. Dahmer and The Watcher over on Netflix are two examples of that.

With all of this in mind, it is possible that season 12 will tackle some other real-life horror story, albeit in a metaphorical and indirect way. Or, it’s equally possible that he goes back to the franchise’s roots and opts for a big, crazy season full of shocking turns and plenty of camp. Both could be viable options, but it may depend on both the concept and the writing.

At times, American Horror Story finales have been used to tee up what’s coming next for the franchise, but we highly doubt there were any major season 12 Easter eggs buried in NYC. This ending was so tragic and poignant that we can’t imagine Murphy or the producers wanting to do anything to distract from that.

What do you think the theme could be for American Horror Story season 12, or do you think the producers even know yet?

