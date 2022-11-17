Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 7: Ellen Pompeo talks exit

For those who have not heard as of yet, the first episode of Grey’s Anatomy in 2023 is going to be the final one for Ellen Pompeo. It’s still a hard thing to process. Meredith Grey has been the heart and soul of this series, and there is no way anything within it could succeed without her presence.

Yet, all things must come to an end, and just in case you somehow needed more confirmation the actress is saying goodbye, we’ve got confirmation. Here is what she had to say in a post on Instagram today:

I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons! Through it all….none of it …would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!!

I love you madly and appreciate you right back. This isn’t your first time on the rollercoaster… you know the show must go on and I’ll definitely be back to visit.

How is Meredith leaving the show?

She has a chance to build a whole new life for herself and her family, and this isn’t really a departure that is more dramatic than that. Sometimes in life, people reach a crossroads where they decide that they want to do something else. Zola has had some mental health struggles and Meredith contemplated leaving the Emerald City even before that; there’s also the fact that her house burned down in the most-recent episode of the show. The reality here is that she just doesn’t have the reasons to stay that she once did but like Ellen said, she will end up coming back.

Related – Get some more news connected to Grey’s Anatomy and Ellen’s big send-off, including if she will be in the season 19 finale

Are you still going to watch Grey’s Anatomy without Ellen Pompeo as a part of it?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back and know there is other good stuff coming around the bend. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







