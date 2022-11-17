America’s Got Talent: All Stars season 1 cast includes Terry Fator?

Today, NBC revealed the full cast for America’s Got Talent: All Stars season 1, and let’s just say we’re a little bit surprised by some of them.

For those wondering, there are 60 acts in total coming back for the show starting on January 2, and we’ll go ahead and say that we’re slightly impressed by some of the people the show got on board. We do have several former champions, including Brandon Leake, Kodi Lee, Dustin Tavella, and even Terry Fator. The ventriloquist’s participation here is easily the most shocking, given that this is someone who doesn’t have to do this show by any means. He’s already a huge success all over the globe and one of the most successful talent acts ever. The guy certainly doesn’t need to do this show when you consider how much money he’s made.

Beyond the winners, there are a lot of other familiar AGT faces on this show including Avery Dixon, Archie Williams, Mandy Harvey, Josh Blue, World Taekwondo Demonstration Team, Malevo, and Sara James. There are also some super-silly camp acts from the past, including Tone the Chief (remember the Booty song?) and Dustin’s Dojo. There are also a number of acts from other shows all over the world.

You can view the full list of combatants over at the link here. Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell are going to be the three judges for this version of the show; meanwhile, Terry Crews will be back as host.

Did we really need another spin-off?

Probably not, and we did have a major concern that this show was just going to be another version of America’s Got Talent: The Champions from a few years back. Yet, we actually feel somewhat relieves after seeing the cast here. At the very least, there are a ton of acts that we like in here and it feels like some of them we haven’t seen in a long time.

