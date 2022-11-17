Dead to Me season 4: Why isn’t it happening at Netflix?

Why isn’t there going to be a Dead to Me season 4 at Netflix? Maybe you are wondering this, with the launch of season 3 today.

In terms of commercial success, you could easily argue that there was enough story here to keep things going for a good while. Season 2 was incredibly possible, and the hope here is that season 3 will also be the case.

Yet, sometimes you want to end a show on a high note, and that seems to be exactly what the cast and producers wanted to do here. It has been known for a while that season 3 would be the final one, and the cast and crew put their all into it. In particular, star Christina Applegate filmed this season while also taking on multiple sclerosis, which she first announced during its production.

In a statement at the time of the season 3 renewal back in 2020 (per Deadline), here is what executive producer Liz Feldman had to say:

“From start to finish, Dead To Me is exactly the show I wanted to make. And it’s been an incredible gift … Telling a story sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human. I’ll be forever indebted to my partners in crime, my friends for life, Christina and Linda, and our brilliantly talented writers, cast and crew. I am beyond grateful to Netflix for supporting Dead To Me from day one, and I’m thrilled to continue our collaboration.”

In the end, we’re just happy to have had the journey we have with this show, and we know that Feldman has an overall deal that she can use to take on more projects down the road. While Dead to Me may be a dark comedy at its core, we know that there are elements of healing that can be taken from it. Meanwhile, we hope that Applegate’s work can be an inspiration to a lot of people out there who are struggling. In between her and Selma Blair on Dancing with the Stars this fall, we’ve seen multiple people with MS prove that they are ready to combat any obstacle.

Are you sad that there will not be a Dead to Me season 4 at Netflix?

