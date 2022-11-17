Following tonight’s new episode, do you want to get the Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 9 return date at NBC? Of course, we’re happy to break that down and a whole lot more within this piece.

The first order of business here is sharing the bad news: There is no new installment on the air next week. What’s going on here? Well, that answer is pretty simple: It’s Thanksgiving! There is no way NBC is going to throw a show to the wolves on a night nobody is watching; even if they wanted to, they can’t since there is an NFL game airing on the network instead. The bigger surprise to some people out there could be that there is no new episode set for December 1, but this is something that we’ve seen the network do in the past; they’ll give the Law & Order franchise a couple of weeks off around this time of the year, and then come back with a one-off to close out the year.

For now, Organized Crime is slated to return on Thursday, December 8. Because we are still so far away from the show’s return, there is not that much out there in terms of a synopsis or details all about what’s coming. Given that Rollins is leaving SVU in the hour before this episode airs, we tend to think that everyone will be going into this feeling a little bit emotional from the jump. It’s going to be hard not to.

Following episode 9, Christopher Meloni and the rest of the cast will be off the air until the new year. More than likely, we are going to get a big chunk of episodes in January / February. After all, that is something that we’ve seen in the past.

