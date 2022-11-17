Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 9 return date: Rollins’ exit

If you are interested in getting the Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 9 return date over at NBC, we have that information within! Of course, we also have a sad reminder to pass along … though we wish we didn’t have to.

Let’s start here with the news on the schedule: There is no new SVU coming up tonight. Not only that, but there isn’t one coming the following week, either. The plan is for the Mariska Hargitay show to return on Thursday, December 8. Because we are a good ways away from this date at the moment, unfortunately there isn’t a whole lot of insight out there about what lies ahead. Of course, we hope that this changes at some point in the reasonably near future.

As if the long wait wasn’t bad enough news, this is where we have to present the following: The exit of Kelli Giddish as Amanda Rollins is right around the corner. Tonight’s episode is meant to set the stage for the exit; it’s been known for a while now that episode 9 will be the grand send-off. We of course hope that this departure still leaves the door open for the character’s return; she is beloved among longtime fans, and we’ve seen the backlash to her exit for weeks now. (Most early indications suggest that this was not Kelli’s decision, and is tied to money.)

One more thing to remember here: This is the final episode of the calendar year. Once we get to the other side of this, we will be stuck waiting until January to see what lies ahead. We’re not even at the halfway point of the season, so we know that there’s some important stuff still to come from this world.

