Is CSI: Vegas new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to see season 2 continue at some point in the relatively near future?

Based on what we’ve seen so far this season, we know that the bar has been set pretty high for all sorts of good stuff. We’ve got the case of the week component front and center here, but then you’re adding to that everything with Catherine Willows. We’ve had a chance to see a nice mixture of things that is similar to what we saw back during the first season of the revival, and we can only hope that this continues.

Unfortunately, it is not going to continue tonight. There is no installment on the air, and there’s also not one airing next week. The latter is probably not that much of a surprise, given that we’re talking about Thanksgiving. However, there’s also not going to be one on December 1. What gives there? Well, the rest of the Thursday-night lineup on CBS is off, so obviously they didn’t want to throw CSI: Vegas to the wolves and throw it in a spot where it wouldn’t generate all that much in the way of positive ratings.

When the crime drama does return to the air on Thursday, December 8, it is going to be with an installment titled “Grace Note.” For the time being, there isn’t all that much else available beyond that. There’s also a chance that we could see one coming on December 15, but nothing is confirmed there at present. There is at least an opportunity, given that there is a Ghosts holiday special earlier in the night and a chance to generate some pretty solid ratings.

