Abbott Elementary season 2 episode 9 return date: ‘Sick Day’

Following tonight’s new episode, are you curious to learn the Abbott Elementary season 2 episode 9 return date over at ABC? It goes without saying that the demand is going to be there, given that this is one of the most-popular network TV comedies in quite some time. It has done an incredibly difficult thing, and that is capture the feel of being a teacher at an elementary school without it being too cheesy or unrealistic. Some of these episodes are relatable to people who actually have the job, and you could see some of that play out in “Sick Day.”

Before we even get too far into sharing details about this story, let’s point out that you will be waiting a while to see it. Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, there is no new episode next week. This installment will be airing instead on Wednesday, November 30. Want to read more about it? Then we suggest that you check out the full season 2 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Sick Day”— Janine is out sick for the day; but with the substitute teacher shortage, Ava grows desperate and must step in herself to help out. She starts the day in an unconventional fashion, disrupting the students’ typical routine as well as neighboring classrooms. Meanwhile, Barbara and Melissa revel in the quieter-than-normal teacher’s lounge when “Abbott Elementary” airs WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Is this the final episode of the calendar year?

In a word, no. The good news is that we are going to be getting a Christmas episode airing on December 7, and that’s one that we’ll have some more news on in some time. Given that this is one of those shows that has a timeless quality to it, we really hope that this is something special we could watch for many years to come.

