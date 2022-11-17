Is So Help Me Todd new tonight on CBS? Season 1 episode 8 talk

Is So Help Me Todd new tonight on CBS? We’ve had a chance to see a really great run of episodes so far this year, so will we see it continue?

Of course, it goes without saying that we’d love more of this show as soon as possible. This has been one of the most pleasant surprises of the year! This show has managed to be funny, meaningful, and also relatable to a lot of people out there all at once, and we know already that it’s got a full-season order. Clearly, the network has a good bit of faith in it, and we can only hope that this leads to it having a pretty long life. (Of course, we do still have to take this one renewal at a time.)

Now that we’ve said all of this, we do suppose this is the spot where we get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode of So Help Me Todd on the air tonight. There’s also not going to be one the week after or the week after that. We can’t say that we’re altogether shocked by this due to the Thanksgiving holiday and the start of the Christmas season, but 100% we’re going to miss it during its time away!

For those wondering, the plan right now is to see the cast back on Thursday, December 8 with a story titled “Big Bang Theories.” (Yes, there is a lot of irony to the show having a Big Bang Theory reference when it airs on the same night as Young Sheldon.) There is also a chance that there is a new episode on December 15 after the Ghosts holiday special, but that is not 100% confirmed as of yet.

