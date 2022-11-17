Chicago PD season 10 episode 9 spoilers: Stopping Sean O’Neal

Before we even say too much about Chicago PD season 10 episode 9 on NBC, let’s just start things off with this: We’re nervous. It’s hard not to be! We have to wait until December 7 to see what lies ahead, and we know already that this is going to be the last installment of the year.

One of the other things that we can say is that this may end up being one of the most pivotal episodes of the season, as well, as Vought and Intelligence may finally be closing in on Sean O’Neal, the Big Bad from the past few episodes played by Yellowstone star Jefferson White. (Isn’t this about as far of a role from Jimmy as you are possibly going to see?)

At this point, Voight, Upton, and plenty of others are pretty darn confident when it comes to Sean’s guilt, but there’s still a challenge that comes with getting all of the evidence together and then making the arrest. Unfortunately, they’ve just had to face a wide array of roadblocks all season and moving forward, even more are going to surface. One of the biggest ones remains Sean’s father, who refuses to see the forest through the trees and acknowledge what is directly in front of him. Despite him being a police chief, he still wants to turn a blind eye to family. It’s the classic case of someone living in denial, but the problem is that he can actually try and control how other people do their job.

