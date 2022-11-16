Following tonight’s new episode, do you want to see the Chicago PD season 10 episode 9 return date over at NBC?

There is, to the surprise of no one, a lot to dive into here as we look towards the future. Let’s start things off, though, with the following: There is no new episode airing on the network next week. Meanwhile, there’s also not one airing at the end of the month. Thanksgiving and/or holiday specials are slowing everything down when it comes to One Chicago as a whole, and we’re going to be waiting a little while to see the entire franchise back.

So how long is this wait, exactly? Well, for now is to bring all three shows back on Wednesday, December 7 with what should be their final episodes of the calendar year. This means a chance to either wrap up some arcs or potentially set up some new ones for the new year. There are a lot of different directions that this show could end up going.

There are no official details as of yet for what lies ahead, but we do know a thing or two about the story so far. One of the main focuses has of course been Sean O’Neal and what’s been going on with him, alongside what his own father has been doing to distract from that case. We’re getting an increased sense of just how complicated things are, and also how much things could spiral out of control within the department.

We know that Chicago PD has used episodes like this in the past to create some big cliffhangers and leave us all guessing as we look more towards the future. Just don’t be surprised here at all if we end up doing something rather similar here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago PD right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Chicago PD season 10 episode 9 over at NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, we suggest you come back around — there are some other updates moving forward we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







