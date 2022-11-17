House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: Planning the timeline

House of the Dragon season 2 is going to have some pretty high expectations around it. There may not be many details on the future right now, but this is what we know for sure.

The first season of the HBO epic dramatically surpassed expectations. It managed to dominate in the ratings and creatively, it breathed all sorts of new life into the franchise. All of this makes us think that the network is already carefully plotting what is going to be coming up next, though they are also probably very-much aware that it’s going to take some time to get from point A to point B. We have to take things one step and milestone at a time.

The first thing that we should say when it comes to season 2 is this: HBO probably won’t say too much more until filming is underway, and they certainly won’t share any premiere date information while cameras are rolling on the new season. Remember here that we’re still in the midst of the global health crisis and with that, productions can easily be delayed. The last thing the network wants to do is make a promise that they can’t deliver on.

So when is the earliest we could start to imagine some premiere date buzz floating around online? Think in terms of next fall, which is when some plans could start to materialize a little bit. Even still, we don’t believe that we’ll actually see the show return until spring 2024. At this time next year, we’ll consider ourselves lucky to have a specific start date, or a few video teases on what lies ahead for Rhaenyra, Alicent, and so many other characters. The Dance of Dragons is upon us!

