The Flash season 9 premiere date: More hype & Batwoman talk

For everyone out there excited to see The Flash season 9 on The CW down the road, you have more reasons to be than ever before.

First and foremost, remember the tease at the end of season 8 suggesting that we could be seeing Cobalt Blue as a Big Bad. Meanwhile, remember the recent news that Javicia Leslie will be appearing at some point in the final season. Thanks to a recent post from the Batwoman Writers’ Room on Twitter, it does seem like the actress is donning the famous suit again. We suspected as much but, of course, we didn’t want to view this as a 100% guarantee we were going to see it.

So with all of this news, we wish that there was an actual date to share, but we certainly do think that this will be coming in the near future. It has to, right? Regardless of all of the changes behind the scenes at the network, we know that we are still getting this final season and with that, closure for so many different characters. We’d love to see the series back in January but the longer we go without news, the more skeptical we become. It may be a bit more realistic that we actually see it back in February or March, which all things considered would still be a pretty reasonable timeline. It’d be hard to get mad if this is when we actually saw the cast and crew back in action.

Personally, we also hope that Batwoman isn’t the only past Arrowverse character we see turn up in the final season. We’d do anything to get a nod to most of the other shows that have existed over the years, even if certain notable characters like Oliver Queen are long gone.

