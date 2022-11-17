Going into tonight’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 6, we had this expectation that Michele & Jay were going to have a huge target on their backs.

Yet, in the end we saw a situation where they got a bit of power all over again. We don’t think that they could have made anyone angrier than they did last time, but they did try once again to get rid of a powerful team in Jordan & Anessa. They ended up having to face off against Laurel & Jakk, who were in danger not that long ago.

Sure, we could talk about a lot of the drama that preceded what happened in the Zone, but we honestly didn’t think that this was as notable as we’ve seen over the past few episodes. The battle itself was pretty great, though, especially since it turned into this extreme version of dodgeball. (Can someone get Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn in there, please?)

As much fun as this was in the early going, we gotta say the end result here ended up being super-predictable, as well. Aneesa & Jordan played like a well-oiled machine here and made quick work of their competitors. Despite the producers trying to create some suspense here, it didn’t matter. Laurel & Jakk gave it their all and we give them props for that … but it wasn’t anywhere close to enough. The two of them are gone from the game.

After the elimination happened, there was a pretty interesting moment as Jordan made a promise: He would take out Jay & Michele if he has any way to do so. He hated having to compete against people he liked, and to cause them to leave the competition at this particular point.

