Is Brian Tee leaving Chicago Med? About Ethan Choi’s exit

For those who haven’t heard the news as of yet, Brian Tee will be leaving Chicago Med when the show comes back on the air next month. Luckily, we’re pleased to report that his exit does not appear to be anything devastating.

Instead, Ethan Choi and April Sexton are getting married! Clearly, bringing Yaya DaCosta back as her character was a way to set the stage for this departure, and have to be a celebratory, romantic form. This is a nice way to pay tribute to this relationship and, of course, we’re excited to see how all of it plays out.

Losing Tee is of course a big blow to Chicago Med, but we are very much familiar at this point with characters saying goodbye. This series has had over the years as much of a turnover as any out there, and there are very few original cast members even left. This is what makes the select few who are still there all the more important and hopefully, they won’t be departing anytime soon.

Ultimately, we’re just glad that Brian came back for this season at all. Remember that the actor wasn’t around for big chunks of season 7, and it does feel like his star is on the rise and there are a lot of other opportunities coming up for him. This exit allows him to embrace some of those, but we do also still feel like the door is open for another return at some point down the road. You never know what is going to happen within the world of One Chicago, especially since Ethan and April both have so many friends at the hospital.

Once this final episode for Ethan is over, we’ll have to wait until January to see the show back.

