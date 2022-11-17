Walker season 3 episode 8 return date for Jared Padalecki, cast

Following tonight’s new episode on The CW, do you want to get the Walker season 3 episode 8 return date? There is a lot coming with this show; yet, we are going to be waiting a while in order to see it.

It probably goes without saying, but there is no new episode of the Jared Padalecki drama airing next week. It’s Thanksgiving! This is not the time in which you want to see shows on the air losing huge chunks of their audience. This may be a frustrating hiatus in a lot of ways, but it’s also one that makes a great deal of sense for the network. Pretty much every CW show has to be as protective of their audience as possible at this point, given that the new owners at Nexstar could very well purge almost every show on the air by the end of the season. Walker is one of the few that could actually have a chance of staying, and that is due to it falling more into the demographic executives are trying to reach moving forward.

Now, here’s the super-bad news: You won’t be seeing Walker back in December, either. The CW has not made a lot of their long-term plans clear as of yet, much to our own personal frustration. We are going to be waiting a while to see the show come back, but when it does, can we at least hope for a consistent run of episodes again? We’d at the very least rather have this show air in chunks than have an installment, a hiatus, and then come back for another episode or two after the fact. (In other words, the CBS strategy.)

As for what lies ahead here story-wise, we have a feeling that there’s going to be a mixture of character drama, action, and hopefully some dramatic twists. Clearly, the writers have already figured out some things that work with this show.

