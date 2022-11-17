We knew entering tonight’s Survivor 43 episode 9 that we were going to see two people voted out. The question was how it was going to come about.

As it turns out, this was a pretty interesting situation in which there were two groups going to Tribal. with each one, there were some interesting scenarios at play.

Group 1 – Noelle, Sami, James, Owen, and Carla. On paper, this didn’t look that hard. Why not get rid of James in this spot? He is one of the more dominant strategic players this season, and he does have to be taken out at some point. Why not go ahead and have that be now? That was the argument Carla tried to make to Sami when he approached her with the idea. If they could blindside him, he would not know to play his Knowledge Is Power advantage. They may not have this good of an opportunity again!

The group DID make the big move, blindsiding James — Noelle even stole Owen’s vote in order to further sell it. You could see how frustrated James was and understandably so. He got played, and we’re honestly curious if this would have happened if the whole group was together.

Group 2 – Cassidy, Jesse, Ryan, Gabler, and Cody. Getting rid of Cassidy just felt like the easy option. Because of that, this was not actually what we wanted to see. Why can’t we root for more unpredictability here?

This vote, unfortunately, just felt like the far less exciting of the two. It was between Ryan and Cassidy and in the end, the group decided to take Ryan out. This may have been a mistake; he wasn’t that strategic of a player, and Cassidy has shown herself to be rather sneaky.

