Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? Following what you saw across the board last week, absolutely it makes sense to want more of this show. How could you not? There’s potential for a lot more drama, but then also questions as to what in the world is going to happen to Maya. Her fate was not made altogether clear at the end of last week’s installment, and Grey’s Anatomy after the fact didn’t offer up any insight, either.

Unfortunately, this is where we do come bearing a bit of bad news: There is no new episode coming to the network tonight. Not only that, but there’s not going to be one through the rest of this calendar year. The plan is to bring both of these shows back when we get around to February, and we’re sure that there will be a few more teases included here and there along the way.

We don’t think it takes all that much of a deep investigation to know what the #1 priority is going to be when the show comes back for more episodes: Trying to learn a thing or two more about what’s going on with Maya. It feels like her collapsing on the treadmill was mostly the result of over-exertion, and her trying to push away the pain to the point where she was hurting herself. Of course, there still could be something deeper going on here, as well.

Beyond all of this, we know that there will be more stories about Travis’ campaign, the hierarchy at the firehouse, and of course relationships. The most important thing to remember is that we do have the bulk of this season still to come. It may stink that this hiatus has come back so early, but there is an important silver lining here on the other side.

What do you most want to see on Station 19 season 6 episode 7 when it comes back on the air?

Do you think that Maya is going to be a-okay? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay here for some other information you do not want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

