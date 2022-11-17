Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Given the way that last week’s new episode concluded, it goes without saying that there’s going to be a real interest in more.

As for whether or not we actually get the next chapter anytime soon … well, let’s just say that this is where some of the bad news comes into play. There is no installment of the Ellen Pompeo drama tonight, and there won’t be until February. Why? The network has scheduled out this season in a very particular way, and we do tend to think it has a lot to do with Ellen’s impending exit.

For those who do not know, season 19 episode 7 is going to be the actress’ final episode on-screen for an extended period of time. It does seem as though she’ll be returning for the finale, and in between she will continue to be an executive producer and serve as the show’s narrator. Losing her is a significant blow, and of course it goes without saying that it’s hard to imagine this franchise without her being at the center of it all.

We’ll have to judge a Meredith-less Grey’s Anatomy when we actually get around to that point but for now, we can go ahead and say that the character’s exit feels as though it’s going to be a mostly positive affair. There has been so much drama with this show over the years, just as there have also been a number of characters who were killed off at the time their actors exited. (We’re still not over what happened with Mark and Lexie, and there’s a good chance that we never will be.) This is going to be more of a celebration of Meredith, whether it be what she meant to the hospital or what she meant to the other doctors who are there.

Let’s just hope that at some point between now and February, we get a few more previews. This is, after all, going to be quite the brutal wait.

Related – Get some more news on Grey’s Anatomy right now

What do you want to see on Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 7 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







