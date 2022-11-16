Jon Snow – Game of Thrones spin-off: Where would it land?

Is there a chance that a potential Game of Thrones spin-off for Jon Snow could be made for HBO Max, as opposed to HBO itself? It’s a fascinating thing to think about here for a few different reasons.

First and foremost, remember this: HBO Max needs some more heavy hitters, especially with the messy 2022 they’ve had following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. It’d be a great way to prioritize the streaming service even over the network. When you think about the year so far, the biggest HBO Max hits are shows like Euphoria and House of the Dragon, which were of course made for and by the actual network. It may sound confusing, but there are different teams who work on HBO shows and then HBO Max originals.

If you are an HBO viewer who doesn’t stream much content, then this story is really for you. Based on some of the information we’re hearing now, there are no plans for any spin-off to Game of Thrones to become an HBO Max original. For the time being, the network itself will have top billing when it comes to developing those properties. Why? In a new interview with Variety, HBO Max head of originals Sarah Aubrey explained that it’s really about HBO continuing to utilize the deals they already have and the people they have been working with for quite some time:

“They’re the experts in that field. You learn a lot making a show and you learn a lot in the trenches with filmmakers. You create a bond and a trust with that entire creative team. So it doesn’t really make sense when you are growing something together. We wouldn’t say suddenly, ‘OK, James Gunn is now going to go work with their team on another version of the ‘Peacemaker’ Universe or the ‘Suicide Squad’ Universe.’ Much of that is just about personal relationships that you build, because that’s when you really have success. So that’s what we really build new shows off is that relationship. There wouldn’t be shifting around.”

