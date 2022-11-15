House of the Dragon season 2: Handling the hiatus

House of the Dragon is easily one of the most important shows now at HBO, and we can say that despite it only premiering a handful of months ago. All things considered, it really feels like they will need to spend the next several months figuring out one key thing: How do you keep the buzz alive?

After all, it is important to remember at this point that the network is not going to be getting new episodes until at least 2024, which should serve as another reminder of the current programming era we are in. We’re just not going to see these relatively-quick production cycles in the way that we were used to. This is a test of viewer patience and beyond just that, it is also a challenge as you want to keep the excitement going.

Of course, one way that HBO could keep people talking about House of the Dragon is by extending the Game of Thrones universe, and there is a chance we hear more about that at some point. Remember for a moment here that the network is developing multiple other projects, with one of them seemingly being a Jon Snow sequel show starring Kit Harington. While there is no guarantee that it will be granted a green light, we do think we’ll hear about one other property from this franchise before season 2 premieres.

Another way to keep people engaged is pretty darn simple at this point: Offer everyone a few teases during season 2 production. Why not clue us in on new cast members, or share an exclusive photo every now and then? Sometimes, this network is a bit more protective than they actually have to be.

How do you think HBO is going to handle the hiatus moving into House of the Dragon season 2?

