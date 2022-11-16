Your Honor season 2 trailer: Can Michael atone?

For everyone out there excited to see Your Honor season 2, we have some great news today: Official details on the story to come!

After an insanely long period of time waiting the folks at Showtime have released a trailer that better showcases how Michael (Bryan Cranston) will be moving forward following the loss of his son. This is someone who incurred a great personal tragedy at the end of season 1, but we can’t forget the road that got him there and the corruption he allowed himself to take part in as a means to an end. This was a show that progressively got darker as time went on, and this leads to a very interesting question that could be at the center of the new season: Can Michael atone? Is there a way for this character to actually get to the other side after everything he has done?

Let’s just say that we don’t personally believe that this is going to be a redemption story by any means. We don’t think that the writers for this story are altogether interested in a deep-dive into such a character’s moral compass and/or pointing it back in the right direction. He may try to right some past wrongs, but we don’t think that his soul will be cleansed at the end of all of this.

Season 2 of Your Honor will officially premiere on the network when we get around to Sunday, January 15, but you will have a chance to see it arrive on the app before that. For those of you who prefer streaming, the first episode will be available on January 13.

To see the full trailer for season 2, all you have to do is visit the link here.

