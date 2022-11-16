The Resident season 6: Why the shorter episode order?

There is a chance that you’ve already heard the fairly surprising news in regards to The Resident season 6 — it’s going to have a smaller episode order than we’ve seen in the past.

So what is the plan here? For those who have yet to hear, the network is only giving us 13 episodes of the Matt Czuchry medical drama, a steep decrease from what we’ve seen in the past. We recognize fully that this is the sort of thing that may lead to a lot of alarm bells going off, don’t 100% consider this a death sentence for the show. Executive producer Amy Holden Jones did her best to explain what’s going on in recent post on Twitter:

[The order is not] a sign of anything except the fact Fox developed its new shows for the second half of the season. They need places to put them.

If there is any cause for concern when it comes to a potential season 7, it is for the same reason that we’ve seen for the past couple of years. In the wake of the Disney – 20th Century Fox deal, Fox the broadcast network no longer has full ownership of some of these shows. The Resident doesn’t generate as much money for them as it used to under the previous ownership deal, and the same can be said for the 9-1-1 franchise. One of the reasons why they’ve pushed Monarch so hard is because they have a larger ownership stake in it. Thirteen-episode orders may just be the way of the future for most of their shows they don’t have direct ownership over, but we’ll have to wait and see.

In general, don’t be shocked if we’re stuck waiting until at least April or May to find out if we are getting a season 7. At present, we have no real reason to think that the process is going to be sped up.

