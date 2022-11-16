NCIS season 20: The road to the three-part crossover

As many of you who are big-time NCIS fans already know, there is a lot to prepare for over the coming weeks! Not only do we have a new episode on Monday, but there is also a huge, three-part crossover event set for January 2!

The main thing that still astounds us at present is the simple fact that there has never been a three-part event before now, even back when NCIS: New Orleans was on the air for so many years. It took a long time to get together all the proper logistics and now, we’re just thrilled that something like this is coming to fruition.

So how many episodes are we away from this big event? It’s not as many as you would think, given that we are a month and a half away from it airing. As we mentioned already, Monday we have a new episode in “Turkey Trot” co-written by actress Diona Reasonover (who plays Kasie). Meanwhile, in early December there is an installment featuring the return of Margo Harshman as Delilah. If you want to read more about that, all you have to do is visit the link here.

While it may not be 100% confirmed as of yet by CBS, these two episodes may be the only ones before the crossover arrives, and that would not be too big of a surprise. Remember that we don’t tend to see more than nine or ten episodes of NCIS during any fall, and the return of Delilah will mark episode 9 of season 20. Cutting things off there allows for there to be a lot of new stories in 2024 on the other side of the crossover, which is very much important in its own way. There is a lot of great stuff to still look forward to this season, and we’re hoping for a good combination of character-focused stories and memorable cases.

What are you the most excited to see leading up to the big NCIS season 20 crossover event?

