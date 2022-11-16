NCIS season 20 episode 9: Margo Harshman returns as Delilah

If you are looking for an early reason to be excited for NCIS season 20 episode 9, here it is: Margo Harshman will be back as Delilah! We had a storyline earlier this season for McGee that could have easily prompted the character’s return, but we are absolutely thrilled to see her back in this spot.

Here, of course, is the bad news: You will actually be waiting until Monday, December 5 to see the character back. There is a new installment airing next week (read more about it over here), but after that, we are going to see the series on a bit of a hiatus.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for brand new NCIS videos every Monday night!

Want to get a few more specifics on what the future holds with this story? Then check out the full season 20 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Higher Education” – NCIS investigates the death of a college student who was killed while running across the street and had connections to McGee’s wife, Delilah (Margo Harshman), on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Dec. 5 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

So who was this student to Delilah? They could be a family friend, a relative, or someone she mentored at a certain part in her life. The most important thing to note at this point is just that this episode could be a chance to learn about her just as much as it is a chance to learn about McGee.

Now, let’s go ahead and revisit a familiar question: Why aren’t we seeing more of the couple’s kids on the show? We know that this has been speculated on for quite some time. The reason may have something to do with the global health crisis and various protocols; hopefully, we’ll at least continue to get updates on the whole family here and there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 20 episode 9?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, stay tuned here for other information that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







