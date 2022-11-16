Yellowstone season 5 episode 3: Kelly Reilly on Beth, Jamie

As we prepare for Yellowstone season 5 episode 3 on the Paramount Network this weekend, we have to expect more from Beth and Jamie. This relationship is among the most complicated out of any on TV, and it could be getting even more so as time goes on.

Before we move any further, let’s take a quick look at where things stand at present. Jamie is responsible for taking away Beth’s ability to have children, and that has defined much of their lives. There has been hatred and pain there for decades, and the latest variable comes courtesy of Beth blackmailing her brother over the death of Garrett Randall.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for new Yellowstone videos!

So how is Beth feeling on the inside about Jamie at present? There are so many layers to this character, so of course not everything is clear on the surface. How can it be?

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times in a new interview, here is some of what Kelly Reilly had to say on the subject:

…She is blinded by her rage and her feeling that her brother betrayed her. He agreed to have something done to her that would affect the rest of her life, and she can’t make peace with it. I’m longing for her to find forgiveness for herself and Jamie. But that is one relationship where there is deep hurt, and it does come out of love. If they didn’t love each other, why would it matter so much? She would just brush him off like another dude at the bar. But it does matter. She does love him. She also hates him.

Moving forward, the #1 thing that Beth needs to do is make sure that her anger towards Jamie does not cloud the reality of this situation. It is tenuous; very tenuous. He doesn’t love being cornered and at some point, he could snap. She has to be prepared for that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone, including more on this weekend’s episode

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 5 episode 3, especially when it comes to Jamie and Beth?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







