The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: When will we get it?

Is there a chance that we’ll learn The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date at some point in the relatively near future? Is that something we can really hope for?

As so many of you are probably super-aware at the moment, we’re not going to be seeing Elisabeth Moss and the rest of the cast back for some time. After all, last week was the season 5 finale and at present, there is no specific news about filming, let alone a premiere date. We’re going to have to take things one step at a time.

Since we want to be an optimist here (ironic, given that this show is one of the least optimistic out there), let’s go ahead and pose the following question: What is the earliest we could see new episodes announced at Hulu? We tend to think it’s at some point in the summer / early fall. Provided that production gets underway early on next year, there’s a chance that we’ll have some episodes ready in a somewhat-similar window to this year, though maybe a month or two later. We’re not in an era anymore where premium-cable / streaming shows often have full seasons ready 12 months after the last one premiered. It tends to take a little bit more time.

At the very least, we are reasonably confident that we will learn a premiere date at some point in 2023, even if we don’t get the final season until 2024. Remember that this is not necessarily the end of the road for the franchise, as Hulu is already developing The Testaments. There may not be a lot of information about that just yet, but we do still think there are reasons aplenty to be intrigued by what the streamer is planning.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Handmaid's Tale season 6, no matter when it premieres?

