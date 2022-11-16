Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: The big question

Why won’t Starz premiere Power Book II: Ghost season 3 and BMF season 2 at roughly the same time? It’s a question we know a lot of people have wondered.

For starters, we should note that technically, nothing has been confirmed as of yet. It’s very-well possible that the network could decide to put the two on together, or there could at least be some overlap. For the sake of this piece, though, we want to go along with what some fans are assuming: Michael Rainey Jr. and the rest of the cast may not be back until March, following the conclusion of the other 50 Cent show.

Let’s get back now to the question at the start of this article; there are multiple reasons why Starz may want to separate these shows to the best of their ability.

1. They want to make as much money as possible – Sure, this is a hyper-cynical way to look at the world, but we realize that television is a business. People are going to be out for themselves and for Starz, they want people to subscribe. Airing BMF and Ghost at different times keeps people subscribed longer, so more cash comes in on the other side.

2. Launching pads for other shows – There’s not much of a reason for the network to air their most popular series together, when they can use each of them to get some other shows a bigger audience. That’s just a tried-and-true formula that a lot of companies have followed in this business for years.

3. Creating a more continuous run of Power – There is a scenario in 2023 where Ghost could lead directly into Power Book IV: Force, which could then lead directly into Power Book III: Raising Kanan. This may or may not happen, but keeping Ghost on the shelf does give them more flexibility.

In the end, though, it’s just hard for the wait to go on this long, especially when we know that the season has already been filmed.

