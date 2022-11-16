New Amsterdam season 5 episode 8: Did Bloom’s mother die?

It probably does not come as much of a surprise, but New Amsterdam season 5 episode 8 hit a number of big-time emotional notes on NBC tonight. This is what happens when you are close to the end of the season, and there are a number of stories that need to be wrapped up.

The first order of business here is indicating the tragedy that struck Bloom’s whole family at the end of the episode. Her sister arrived to the hospital to tell her that their mother had died. This came amidst a story about a mother and drug use that painfully reminded her of her own past. This was something that she will have to contend with moving forward, as she will face what happened so many years ago and how her mother’s decisions impacted her whole life.

Then, you also have to get to what transpired with Max and Dr. Wilder in the closing minutes, as he explicitly asked her out and she, rather abruptly, declined. Why? There may be more to this story than we know at the moment, and it could end up being quite complicated. Wilder was around for Max and Helen, for starters, so she may feel a little strange about the whole situation. There’s then also their status at the hospital, and it could just be a matter of her not having feelings for him in that way.

Given that there is a two-episode fall finale event airing next week, it’s possible we will get some more answers, and soon. The hard thing to of course digest is rather simple: We’re already past the halfway point in the season and yet, there are still so many questions that need to be answered. Is there really going to be enough time to take all of them on?

