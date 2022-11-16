Chicago Fire season 11 episode 9 return date at NBC

After what you see tonight on NBC, of course it makes sense to want a Chicago Fire season 11 episode 9 return date. Why wouldn’t you? There is so much still to be excited about when it comes to the future of the show, especially since we are so early into the run right now.

Of course, we should start off here by getting some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode next week. (Hey, remember that it’s Thanksgiving Week!) There is also no new episode the week after due to some holiday-related programming. The world of One Chicago will be back on December 7, and those should be the final episodes of the calendar year.

Of course, it’s going to be rather weird seeing these stories air almost on an island, but that is exactly what we’re going to get. We’ve seen it happen with this franchise in the past, as well, and it doesn’t seem to have too much of an adverse effect on ratings. For now, that is especially important since none of these shows have a renewal at the moment for additional seasons. It’s likely, but we don’t want to take anything for granted.

Because December 7 is still so far away, NBC hasn’t revealed all that much in the way of details just yet. That will most likely change when we get around to this point next week, but we think that in general, we’re going to get the same combination of dangerous rescues and character subplots that has been here over the years. One of the great things about this show in general is that it can make you smile one minute, only to leave you very much emotional the next. We expect nothing less moving into what lies ahead.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to Chicago Fire right now

What are you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Fire season 11 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for additional updates on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







