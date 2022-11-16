Chicago Med season 8 episode 9 return date: Ethan Choi’s farewell

There are a couple of things we need to get into here when it comes to Chicago Med season 8 episode 9, but we should start with something simple: You will be waiting a while in order to see it.

What’s going on here? Well, it’s the end result of a few simple things. There is no new episode on November 23 with it being so close to Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, November 30 will be full of holiday programming. With this in mind, NBC is planning to bring all of One Chicago back on Wednesday, December 7. These should be the final episodes of the year for all three of these shows, but for Med in particular, it’s going to be extremely emotional.

The reason for that, of course, is rather simple, and tied to a main cast member saying goodbye. Per all current estimations, this will be the final installment for Brian Tee as Dr. Ethan Choi. This is a guy who has been a key part of the equation from the early days of the show, but we suppose the writing was on the wall when he was gone for a significant chunk of season 7. With him returning this year, it seems to be tied to the writers giving him a chance to have a proper farewell. We know that he’s going to get some sort of fitting end, and we can only hope that it doesn’t feel as rushed as we’ve seen with some other exits over the years.

Of course, we do imagine that there will be a few other stories sprinkled throughout the episode, and we wouldn’t be shocked at all if there’s a cliffhanger leading into the new year. They gotta find ways to keep you excited for the future, right?

