Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 15 spoilers: Two-night finale event!

Next week on Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 15, you better be prepared for something big and well-worth celebrating. After all, the two-night finale event is just about here!

We know that from start to finish, there is going to be all sorts of big stuff that happens here. So where do we start? Well, it’s a fair assumption to make that there are going to be some engagements, given that this is what this show is made for! Not everyone will get married, but there’s also a chance that a couple or two make it down the aisle even if they don’t get engaged in the finale. It’s important to remember that this show has a tendency to show that love doesn’t have to fit into some cookie-cutter box.

Beyond the actual finale down on the beach, we should also note that this season is going to be giving you a full-on reunion show. In other words, something that we have not always seen in the past. You’ll get some updates on relationships throughout that and based on some of the rumors we’ve heard already, this is going to get extremely messy. (Granted, not everything that happened at taping will make it into the live show.)

While we aren’t going to sit here and say that this season of Bachelor in Paradise has been perfect or anywhere close to it, there have been a number of notable moments. These alone make us super-curious for just how things will pan out at the very end of it all. (Based on the promo we saw tonight, it may just end up being a bunch of people screaming at each other for hours on end … fun?)

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now on Bachelor in Paradise!

What do you most want to see on Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 15 next week?

How do you think the finale event is going to play out? Be sure right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for more updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







