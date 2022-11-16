The Witcher season 3 premiere date: A difficult position for Netflix

If you’ve seen some of the stories that are out there about The Witcher season 3 already, then you know we are dealing with a complicated situation.

What’s going on here? Well, it is hard to know precisely where to start. We know the show will be back on Netflix at some point in the summer, just as we also know that it is going to be the final season for Henry Cavill as Geralt. That announcement was stunning, and that’s without even getting into the fact that Liam Hemsworth will play the new version of the character.

So even though we are still well over six months away from the series returning to the streaming service, there are still a lot of things to think about. Take, for starters, the oh-so-simple fact that Cavill’s departure has sparked some heightened reactions from the fandom. There are some proclaiming this to be the final season regardless of there being a season 4 renewal already. Meanwhile, there are others blasting the writers for their take on the source material. Despite this show being so big a hit that Netflix is carving a whole franchise around it, there is a lot of anger and frustration starting to become all the more clear online.

So what is the big issue moving forward? That’s rather simple: Trying to convince viewers to 1) be excited for season 3 and 2) keep them engaged enough to want to watch season for. This is not an easy thing to balance, and we think Netflix will have to start their season 3 push a little earlier than anyone expects. Sure, focus on the Blood Origin prequel for the rest of the year, but then start to make the shift after the fact.

