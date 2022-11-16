Monarch season 1 episode 10 return date: What’s ahead on Fox?

Following the new episode tonight, are you curious to learn the Monarch season 1 episode 10 return date at Fox, or more details about what’s coming? There are a couple of things that are absolutely worth getting into here.

So where do we start? We suppose the first order of business here is noting that unfortunately, there is nothing new next week and you’ll be waiting a little while. The plan is for the show to come back on Tuesday, November 29, and with an installment titled “Mergers and Propositions.” It may go without saying, but there is a lot that will be coming up here and the future for the whole company could be at play to a certain extent.

Below, you can check out the full Monarch season 1 episode 10 synopsis with other information on what lies ahead:

Media Mogul Skyler Samuels arrives in Austin with a proposal for Luke and the future of Monarch; Tripp gives Albie an ultimatum; Nicky is torn when Wade returns to town; Gigi grows suspicious of Kayla and Luke; Ace and Ana go viral when with a performance in the all-new “Mergers and Propositions” episode of Monarch airing Tuesday, Nov. 29 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/ PT) on FOX. (MRC-110) (TV-14 D,L,V)

As we do get a little bit closer to the end of the season, it does go without saying that things are only going to get crazier from here on out. That’s especially true if Fox wants to make sure that this becomes some sort of long-term brand that they can keep around for a significant stretch of time. The future of Monarch still remains unclear. The ratings have not been great, but at the same exact time, we know that Fox has more ownership of this show than they do many others like 9-1-1 and The Resident. They have a reason to try and keep it going.

