The Resident season 6 episode 8: Is Ian going to rehab?

The Resident season 6 episode 8 made one thing clear: The stakes are only going to get higher when it comes to everyone at Chastain.

One of the big things that we’re left to ponder over for the time being is simply this: How long is it going to be before Conrad and Cade are 100% done? It already seems like they are well on their way to that. There are clearly lingering feelings that Conrad has for Billie, even if he isn’t ready to fully admit to them just yet. Meanwhile, Cade tonight was pressured by her own father to keep his drug addiction from not only the hospital, but also her boyfriend. She agreed to stay quiet so long as he went to rehab, but at this point we’re not even sure we trust Ian to do just that. Why would we after everything we’ve seen so far?

This story is still developing, which is also what you could say about the vast majority of storylines as of right now. Take Dr. Bell trying to keep his own symptoms a secret from Kit, to the point where he asked Conrad for a prescription on the down-low. Meanwhile, Kit went to the Governor for a private meeting and in that, she learned something simple: This guy is really after Bell and will do whatever he can to take the guy down.

Going into the season, who would have imagined that one of the biggest threats would be the Governor? Yet, that is 100% the case.

In the closing seconds…

Cade prepared to drive Ian to rehab, and it was clear just from that moment that he did not want to go. That makes us worried that he’ll bolt at some point … but we’ll have to wait and see on that.

