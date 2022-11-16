The Boys season 4 premiere date: The impact of episode count

The premiere of The Boys season 4 is a long ways away — this should be pretty darn clear to a lot of you at the moment.

So while we wait for additional news to start trickling in, why not discuss another key subject? To be specific, we are talking here about episode count and the role that could play in when the Prime Video series is actually coming back.

If you think back to the first three seasons of the series, there was one thing binding them all together: The fact that they each ran for eight episodes. Despite this being a wild and totally-bonkers superhero satire with no limits, there’s actually a lot of structure to how the episodes roll out. Each one is roughly an hour, and there is no indication that season 4 will be any longer than what we have seen in the past.

Of course, it is easy to be of two minds about this show’s relatively-small episode count compared to a lot of other stuff that is out there as a whole. From one vantage point, you can argue that it’s rather frustrating we only get to see so much of this story. However, if these seasons were longer, you’d have to wait a whole lot longer to see them … and we are waiting pretty darn long as it is.

Based on the timeline we’ve seen for this show in the past, the earliest we can expect to see season 4 arrive is close to the end of 2023, and that’s due to how long it takes to do all the special effects. Just imagine how much longer it could be if the order ever stretched beyond eight episodes…

