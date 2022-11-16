Hunters season 2 premiere date (finally) revealed at Prime Video

Well over two and a half years after its season 1 debut, we now know an official Hunters season 2 premiere date!

Today, the folks over at Amazon’s Prime Video confirmed that on Friday, January 13, you are going to have a chance to see the Al Pacino series back on the air. These episodes should be as action-packed as anything that you saw in season 1, and they are also building towards something larger. After all, Entertainment Weekly confirms that it will be the final season.

To help ease the pain of the latter announcement, why not share a little bit of casting news? One of the most notable new players on the show coming up will be Jennifer Jason Leigh and speaking to the aforementioned website, here is what creator David Weil had to say about her role of hunter Chava Apfelbaum:

“This is a character who at times may seem very demure, and then we see explosions within her … At times she can feel explosive, and then there’s such vulnerabilities inside of her. Jennifer’s a chameleon, and that was what was required for this role… She wears many different hats, many different masks and faces. You never know what you can expect with Chava, and it keeps our hunters on their toes, but there’s a real deep rooting with her to some of our characters: emotional, character driven. So there’s both beauty and brutality to the character of Chava.”

Why was there such a long wait?

We tend to think there are a couple of different factors at play here. For starters, remember the fact that we’re in the midst of the global health crisis and everything has taken a little bit longer because of that. Meanwhile, it’s also fair to remember that Pacino is a pretty busy guy! The show is lucky to have someone of his caliber in the first place.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Hunters season 2 on Prime Video?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates you don't want to miss.

