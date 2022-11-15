Is The Handmaid’s Tale new this week on Hulu? A look ahead

Is The Handmaid’s Tale new this week on Hulu? With the way last week ended for June and Serena, more interest will be there.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to hand down some unfortunate news: The show is not going to be back anytime soon. There’s nothing more this week, let alone the rest of this year. Heck, there’s no 100% guarantee as of yet we will see it back in 2023.

Last week’s “Safe” was the epic, emotional finale, and we are left now on that image of June and Serena aboard that train. We know that eventually, their endgame is to make it to Hawaii, one of the last real remnants of America. From our vantage point, it feels unlikely that they’ll get there, mostly because this show has never been about characters getting whatever it is that they want. Instead, it is about struggle, trauma, and oppression, and those themes will almost certainly be there when the series comes back.

So when will filming for the sixth and final season kick off? There are no official dates out there, but it’s easy to imagine it starting up next year. Whether or not we get a 2023 premiere likely depends on a few different factors, whether it be the start of production, the length of time it takes to make the remaining episodes, and also what Hulu’s own priorities are with their schedule. A lot of shows do take more than a year to produce these days, and that’s why we are approaching this current situation with as few expectations as possible. It’s better this way so we don’t get altogether blindsided down the road.

