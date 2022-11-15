Is Shantel VanSanten leaving FBI? There’s a chance that some of you may be wondering that over the course of tonight’s new episode.

Well, as a response, let’s just say that things are a little bit complicated when it comes to the actress’ future on the show. She was never a series regular in the role of Nina Chase; rather, her extended presence was in part to help the show navigate a stretch of time without Missy Peregrym. Maggie Bell is back tonight and with that, Nina is gone. She transferred out on the most-recent new episode after learning she was pregnant. She has a lot of decisions to make when it comes to her future, and we will most likely hear about some of those here and there.

For now, the plan (per TVLine) is for VanSanten to recur moving forward on the CBS show. She will not be in every episode, but it does seem like there will be opportunities to see her again. Because we did spend so much time with her with Maggie gone, it makes a good bit of sense that we see her in some capacity moving forward. We consider this a pretty good problem for a show like FBI to have, since it means there is another person that they can revisit at any given point if they want to tell some unique stories. Chase’s relationship with Scola adds another variable into the mix, as well.

In the end, remember that FBI is playing the long game with so many different characters. We don’t get the sense that there are plans to end the show at any point in the near future, so there will always be chances to bring VanSanten or some other recurring players down for many weeks and months to come.

