New Amsterdam season 5 episode 9, 10 to be two-hour event

Next week on NBC, you’re going to get more than just New Amsterdam season 5 episode 9 — you’ll also be getting episode 10 after the fact! There is a two-hour event coming starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, and this will be a chance to get progress on a number of key relationships. We’ll see Iggy figure some things out when it comes to Martin, while Bloom is going to do what she can to get on better footing with her sister.

So much of this season so far has been all about characters contending with major parts of the past. This is, in effect, what has made it feel so personal and heartfelt. Sure, there are medical cases beyond that, but this has been as much of a character deep-dive as we’ve seen with any fall show on network TV. The hardest thing to remember along the way here is that there are only thirteen episodes in this final season, and we are already past the halfway point. (For those who haven’t heard, the plan at present is to air the series finale on January 17.)

Want to get a few more details on what lies ahead? Then check out the synopses for both episode 9 and episode 10.

Season 5 episode 9, “The Empty Spaces” – 11/22/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : Reynolds gets creative to help a prospective mother in need. Max takes a chance with Wilder and learns a hard truth. Bloom treats a young brother and sister in dire straits. Iggy reaches a decision about Martin. TV-14

Season 5 episode 10, “Don’t Do This For Me” – 11/22/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Reynolds finds himself caught between a chance for love and an opportunity to spend precious time with his father. Realizing the consequences of her actions, Bloom makes an unexpected move forward with her sister. Max helps an ICU intern struggling with the loss of a patient. Dr. Wilder receives an offer that forces her to choose between her community and her career. TV-14

One last thing…

These will be the final episodes of the calendar year. Following this, the show will be on hold until January.

