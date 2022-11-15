The Winchesters season 1 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Art of Dying’

Curious to learn a little more about The Winchesters season 1 episode 6? Next week’s installment is titled “Art of Dying,” and just on the basis of that alone we’re curious. This is going to be a story that dives not only into Mary’s past, but the past of her whole family. Tracing all of this back to Sam and Dean is a really fun exercise, no?

Ultimately, we hope that this episode especially delivers the goods since it will be at least the last one for the month of November. Also, it’s worth noting that we are almost to the halfway point of the season already! The Winchesters isn’t getting a back-nine order and will stay with the 13-episode order. That’s standard across the board for The CW in this post-Nexstar deal era, and we’re pretty darn worried about all of their shows at this point!

Anyhow, let’s get back to the story for a moment. Below, you can see the full The Winchesters season 1 episode 6 synopsis with additional details on what the future holds:

CALL FOR HELP – Mary (Meg Donnelly) gets a call from an old family friend who’s looking for some help but when the team arrives, they learn that some crucial details were left out. While Latika (Nida Khurshid) struggles with being a Hunter and questions her future with it, John’s (Drake Rodger) eagerness, and commitment to the Hunt worries Mary. Carlos (JoJo Fleites) finds himself in a situation he’s never experienced before and doesn’t know what to do with himself. Geary McLeod directed the episode written by Jess Kardos (#106). Original Airdate 11/22/2022. Every episode of THE WINCHESTERS is available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

