The Resident season 6 episode 9 return date over at Fox

Following what you see tonight on Fox, of course it makes sense to want The Resident season 6 episode 9 return date. So when is it, and what can you expect? There are a couple of different things to comb over here.

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and get the bad (but somewhat expected) news out of the way: There is no new installment on the network next week. With it being Thanksgiving week understandably some executives want to avoid a potential ratings drop. Traditionally numbers are lower leading up to the big holiday, and we have to remember that the Matt Czuchry drama is a bubble show at this point. Fox does not own it 100% thanks to the studio now being under the Disney umbrella, so every viewer matters so much more than ever before.

So when the show returns on November 29, it will be with a story titled “No Pressure No Diamonds” that will feature a good bit of drama from start to finish. Think in terms of Raptor balancing a medical procedure and finding a babysitter, or Conrad dealing with one of the most reluctant patients of all time.

To get a few more details, go ahead and check out the full The Resident season 6 episode 9 synopsis below:

Devon is approached by a documentary producer as he prepares to perform the first titanium rib cage implant surgery in the country with Raptor, who must scramble to find a babysitter before the procedure. Meanwhile, Conrad tends to an unhelpful patient who claims to have been mauled by a large cat, and Dr. Bell faces negative press in the all-new “No Pressure No Diamonds” episode of The Resident airing Tuesday, Nov. 29 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-609) (TV-14 L, V).

