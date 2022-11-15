FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 7: Thanksgiving on hold

There are a couple of things that are interesting already in regards to FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 7. For starters, it is set at Thanksgiving! Who doesn’t love a holiday episode here and there?

Of course, if you have been watching this show for a while, you’re well-aware of the fact that these sort of episodes aren’t meant to just be happy and chipper most of the time. There are going to be setbacks and devastating moments you have to prepare for. With this installment in particular, there could also be a pretty emotional subplot when it comes to Remy and April. Go ahead and prepare for anything there.

For more news when it comes to this story, be sure to check out the FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 7 synopsis:

“Karma” – The team’s Thanksgiving plans are put on hold when they are brought in to investigate whether a shooting at a Buddhist temple was a hate crime or something more personal. Also, Remy and April make a tough decision, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Nov. 22 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Is it possible that we’re going to get some sort of proper Turkey Day celebration by the end of this episode? Sure, but on the basis of what we’re reading here alone, there’s going to be a lot of struggle and turmoil first. Prepare accordingly.

What about after this episode?

Well, we know that “Karma” is the final FBI: Most Wanted episode for the month of November. There may be something more coming in the month of December, but for now, CBS isn’t confirming anything. We just know in general that this franchise tends to be scheduled all over the place; it’s frustrating, but we’re also used to it.

