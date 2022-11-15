FBI: International season 2 episode 7 spoilers: ‘A Proven Liar’

Want to learn a bit more about FBI: International season 2 episode 7? “A Proven Liar” is coming to CBS in one week, and this is going to be one of those stories that perfectly combines an intense case, a fascinating locale, and then also a personal storyline. This time around, it will be Raines who is at the center of everything.

Want to get some more specifics? Then check out the FBI: International season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

“A Proven Liar” – When an American businessman’s bodyguard and girlfriend are kidnapped a few feet away from him in Barcelona, the Fly Team questions if the man is as innocent as he claims. Also, Raines grows closer to Maya, the owner of the team’s favorite local bar, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Nov. 22 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Could this kidnapping be an inside job? Is there a super-secret ulterior motive somewhere in here? There’s no denying that these are the cases we like to see the most, largely because there is potential for so many little twists and turns along the way.

Beyond what you see here…

Well, let’s just say that you have to prepare for another hiatus. “A Proven Liar” is the last new episode for the month of November; hopefully, there will be something more coming in December. It’d be great to get at least something before we get to the new year, but we’ve also grown accustomed to the start-and-stop nature of how FBI: International airs. It’s just a part of watching it at this point, and the same goes for the remainder of the franchise.

