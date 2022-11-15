Reasonable Doubt season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu?

Following today’s season 1 finale at Hulu, can you expect a Reasonable Doubt season 2 renewal? Or, is it possible that we are nearing the end of the road for the legal drama already?

In the streaming era, we’ve learned that it’s a mistake to take any show for granted. We’ve seen a number of them canceled left and right, especially those that debut on Netflix. Luckily, this show isn’t a Netflix show, and that gives us at least the slightest bit of hope for it. We don’t necessarily get the sense that Hulu is as algorithmically dependent when it comes to their shows’ numbers and some of their data. They look at potential and beyond just that, they also have a wide range of options to help make their shows a little bit more successful.

So while there may not be an official season 2 renewal as of yet, we remain hopeful. Parent company Disney recently gave Reasonable Doubt a special airing on ABC, and they wouldn’t do that for a show that they were expecting to cancel right away. While Hulu does not release streaming viewership data to the public, they may still see a lot of potential here. Remember that over the next several months the audience could easily increase beyond what it already is; for a lot of streaming shows, this is really about the long game just as much, if not more, than what you are doing in the present. You need to be patient, and you also need to feature the show in places that subscribers to the service can find it.

Provided that we DO see a season 2 renewal here, the hope is that it would be ready for a fall 2023 launch. Consistently is another thing that is important with young shows; you can’t put them on extensive hiatuses and expect to hold anyone’s interest.

